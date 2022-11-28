Emir advocates state of emergency on education in Zazzau Emirate

By Mustapha Yauri

The Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna State, Malam Ahmed Bamalli, has advocated for a state of emergency on education in Zazzau Emirate as a robust approach to strengthen learning and skills acquisition in the area.

He made the declaration at the public presentation of four books and celebration of excellence of former Director-General, National Teachers’ Institute, Aminu-Ladan Sharehu, as Professor of Public Administration in Zaria on Monday.

The royal father noted all was not well with education in Zazzau Emirate following the backwardness recorded in education within the in the recent years.

Bamalli who applauded the effort of both federal and state governments in providing infrastructural development to the education sector, urged illustrious sons of the emirate to complement the efforts.

He said that the emirate was the Centre of Academic Excellence in the region as it houseed the famous ABU Zaria and numerous academic institutions.

He, therefore, expressed concern over how the emirate was left far behind in terms of catchment requirements and admission, especially at the university.

Bamalli said the emirate was the largest in northern Nigeria in terms of landmass and lamented that many students and pupils were not attending schools for over a year due to insecurity.

He called for collaborative efforts to enhance education in the area and urged wealthy individuals to build schools, to boost education in the area as government coul not do it alone.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the books unveiled during the public presentation were “Managing National Integration as Catalyst for Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Policies, Programmes and Stretegies” and others.

While reviewing the book titled “A legacy of Excellence” Dr. Hafsat Kontagora, Director, Academic Services, NTI Kaduna, said the book contained practical theories of education, leadership and governance.

She added that it also showcased some rudiments of governance at the apex leadership and some recorded achievements by past administrations.

The former Director-General, NTI Kaduna, and the celebrator, Prof. Sharehu, said the money realised from the public presentation would be donated to the schools within the emirate.

He stressed the need for functional education among the upcoming generation to suit the global challenges on education.

Prof. Sherehu said the journey to the professorial position had not been easy, urging the academia to brace up and come on with lasting solution to leadership deficit in the country. (NAN)