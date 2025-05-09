Emerging Technologies Paving Way for Trade Transformation – NITDA DG

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has emphasized the transformative role of emerging technologies in revolutionizing trade and investment across Africa.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Inuwa, represented by Engr. Salisu Kaka, Director of Digital Economy Development, delivered a keynote address at the Nigeria AfCFTA Hackathon 2025, part of the Science of Trade Conference held in Lagos State. He highlighted how digital innovation can drive efficiency, inclusivity, and sustainable economic growth across the continent.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), described by Inuwa as one of the largest free trade zones globally, connects over 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of over $3 trillion. He noted that the adoption of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol is a pivotal milestone in eliminating trade barriers, streamlining regulations, and opening new markets for businesses of all sizes.

“Nigeria, with its population of over 200 million and strong entrepreneurial culture, is uniquely positioned to lead Africa’s digital transformation,” he said.

Highlighting the transformative impact of digital trade, Inuwa cited the rise of e-commerce and mobile payments as game changers. “From Abuja, I can order products online, conduct due diligence, make payments, and receive deliveries — technology has made trade seamless,” he noted.

The Hackathon, according to Inuwa, is timely, following the African Union’s endorsement of the Digital Trade Protocol in 2024, aimed at harmonizing digital regulations and reducing trade barriers across 54 African nations.

While global technological advances have reshaped commerce, Inuwa acknowledged that many African trade systems still face outdated procedures and logistical challenges. He stressed that the shift toward digitalization, powered by innovations like blockchain, AI, IoT, and digital platforms, is reshaping trade operations across the continent.

He referenced the success of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), which has leveraged technology through the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II), resulting in a 238% revenue increase between 2017 and 2023. The new Unified Customs Management System, introduced in December 2024, has already generated over ₦31 billion, underscoring Nigeria’s progress in digital trade facilitation.

The Hackathon is structured around five key areas: Youth and MSME Inclusion, E-Commerce Adoption, E-Commerce Policy and Trust, Digital Payments, and the E-Commerce Regulatory Sandbox. These sectors represent significant opportunities for digital tools to enhance trade dynamics.

“I’m confident that the Hackathon will spark innovative, scalable solutions to boost intra-African e-commerce, streamline cross-border transactions, and empower MSMEs with digital capabilities to compete globally,” Inuwa stated.

In his welcome address, Dr. Olusegun Awolowo, National Coordinator of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, represented by Olusegun Olutayo, emphasized that transformation is a continuous journey, driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Awolowo underscored the AfCFTA’s potential as a unified market of over one billion people, presenting vast opportunities for intra-African trade and investment.

He stressed that the Hackathon is a tangible mechanism for implementing the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, fostering inclusion, innovation, and equitable access to digital trade solutions across the continent.