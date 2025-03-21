Emergency Rule: C’River Govt disassociates self from S/South Governors’ forum

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Government of Cross River has distanced itself from the position of the South South Governors’ Forum’s rejection of the emergency rule in Rivers.

The acting governor of the state, Dr Peter Odey, said that the government fully aligns itself with President Bola Tinubu’s quest to bring peace and stability to the oil rich state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Ekpong, Odey, said that Cross River was not consulted before the forum came out with its position.

NAN reports that the forum, through its Chairperson, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, issued a statement on Thursday, stating the opposition of the governors to the emergency rule.

Diri, had in the statement said the political situation in Rivers did not deteriorate to the point where an emergency rule was required.

Odey said:”the position of the forum does not reflect the views of the government of Cross River , which fully aligns with the decision of Mr President, taken in the best interest of national security, peace, and stability.

“Every responsible government must prioritise the protection of lives and property, and where circumstances necessitate decisive action, such measures should be supported for the greater good of our democracy and national unity.

“Cross River remains committed to upholding constitutional governance and will continue to collaborate with the federal government in ensuring peace, security, and stability across the country”.

NAN also reports that Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo disassociated himself from the forum’s rejection of the emergency rule in Rivers.

According to a statement on Thursday from his spokesperson, Fred Itua, Okpebholo said the forum’s statement did not receive his approval and that he was neither consulted nor informed about it.

“President Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, understands the issues at stake.

“Gov. Okpebholo supports actions so far taken by President Tinubu that will bring lasting solutions and peace to Rivers State and the South-South geopolitical zone,” the statement read.

NAN reports that the National Assembly on Thursday approved the declaration of a state of emergency by President Tinubu in Rivers.

The red chamber, which met behind closed-doors, ratified the six-month suspension of Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly, as announced by Tinubu, through voice votes.

In approving the emergency rule, the senate, however, said the National Assembly should oversight the activities of the sole administrator, Obot-Ette Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff.

The senate also recommended the setting up of eminent Nigerians, who would meet with the warring parties in the Rivers State political tussle.

NAN also reports that the House of Representatives, which sat earlier, also approved Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)