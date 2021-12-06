Emergency Digest Introduces Humanitarian Journalism Award

Emergency Digest, the organiser of the Security and Emergency Management Award is set to introduce the Humanitarian Journalism Award category at the Forthcoming Security and Emergency Management Awards, SAEMA.



The Editor in Chief, Yushau Shuaib disclosed this at a media parley with Humanitarian Journalists in Abuja, Nigeria.

He said the introduction of the Humanitarian Journalism Award is based on the importance humanitarian journalism plays in the production of factual accounts about crises and issues that affect human welfare by providing early emergency warnings, raising awareness and supports and monitoring the treatment of citizens.

“Humanitarian Journalists provide information as essential needs such as the benefit of water, food, medicine or shelter for humanity. Humanitarian journalists go beyond the routine of traditional reporting of disaster and crises by providing accurate, timely and reliable information that helps people in and from the humanitarian crisis”.



Shuaib stated the annual SAEMA event which started in 2019 was initiated to recognise the immeasurable and invaluable contribution to the security, peace and development of Nigeria by the military, security, intelligence and response agencies, their management and personnel as well as other institutions and individuals.

“SAEMA is an initiative of Emergency Digest, a sister publication of PRNigeria which is published by Image Merchants Promotions Limited. The annual event is hosted in partnership with the Centre for Crisis Communication and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).



“The idea behind the award series is to publicly acknowledge and appreciate the agencies (and the individuals behind them) with a view to creating resilient and professional approach in the management of security and emergency situations in the country. The Awards celebrate the best of the bests in security and response agencies in Nigeria,” he explained.



According to him, the recurrence of both man-made and natural disasters has over time precipitated insecurity and humanitarian consequences in Nigeria.

“These tragic occurrences have placed the activities and operations of agencies and departments saddled with the responsibility of managing security and emergencies in the front burner”.



“Meanwhile, mindful that the priority of any government is to ensure the security of lives and property of citizens, to guarantee safe and secured environment for socio-economic activities to thrive without let or hindrance, Nigeria has a number of agencies and departments whose statutory responsibilities are primarily to take care of security and emergency needs of the people”.



“Given the indispensability of their statutory roles, these agencies of government and the people behind them are constantly on their toes to prevent, tackle or mitigate the impacts of man-made or natural adversities”.



The next award will be held on December 18, 2021 at NICON LUXURY HOTEL with Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami as the Keynote Speaker will deliver a paper on “Supporting Legal Response and Criminal Justice to Counter-Terrorism.”



The awards is categorised into Institutional award categories which include: Public Information, Crime Prevention, Diligent Investigation, Community Service, Civil-Military Relations and Emergency Management



Special Award Categories are Training Institute of the Year, Cybercrime Prevention, Humanitarian Service and Volunteer Group.

Individual award categories are Security- Humanitarian Journalist, Law Enforcement Officer, Crisis Communicator, Gallantry, Security Officer of the Year and Military Officer of the Year.

