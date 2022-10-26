Emergence of Owodunni as Canadian City Councillor excites Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the emergence of Ayo Owodunni as the first black person to become a City Councillor in Kitchener, London Ontario, Canada.

Ayo won the Municipal elections for Ward 5 in a keenly contested race for the office.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He praised the contributions of the Diaspora in promoting Nigeria’s image abroad and acting as brand ambassadors,

The president lauded them for supporting businesses in their efforts to promote learning and bring diversity, inclusion and cultural understanding in the workplace.

Speaking on Ayo’s historic victory, Buhari said the record-setting election of the Nigerian, the first ever for a black person highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by him as a consultant, facilitator, and trainer.

He, therefore, congratulated Ayo and his spouse, Folake and their two children on this very important election victory.

The president urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to always promote the government’s development agenda wherever they lived and ”never be afraid to dream big and never give up on your dreams.” (NAN)

