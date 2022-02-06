Emergence of new Olufaki ordained by God – Ekiti Muslim community

Muslim community in Ekiti have described the emergence and installation of the new Olufaki of Ifaki-Ekiti, Oba John Falore, as ordained by God.

The Muslim faithful stated this while paying homage to the traditional ruler on Sunday in Ifaki-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation of the Muslim community was led by Chief Imam of Ekiti and President-General, League of Imams and Alfas in South-West, Edo and Delta, Sheikh Jamiu Bello.

Bello said that Muslim faithful were in the palace to felicitate the new Olufaki on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers in a manner devoid of rancour and acrimony.

He said that the people of Ifaki-Ekiti were very lucky to have Oba Falore as the new Olufaki, expressed optimism that his nomination and eventual installation would bring socio-economic development to the community.

The Islamic cleric urged the people of the community to remain steadfast and give the new traditional ruler their unalloyed support to achieve the desired success.

He advised the new traditional ruler to use his reign to promote religious harmony, not only within the community, but in the state at large.

The delegation also used the opportunity to offer prayers for the traditional ruler, the Olufaki-in-Council, Ifaki-Ekiti community and the state in general.

Responding, the royal father thanked the delegation for the visit, saying that the doors of his palace were always open for such visit.

“We look forward to more of this visit from you, any day and anytime,” he said. (NAN)

