Emefiele urges FG to prioritise investment in infrastructure to boost economy

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged Federal Government to prioritise investment in infrastructure to improve country’s business environment and boost economic growth.

Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor made call Tuesday night in Abuja while reading communique 282nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of apex bank.

Emefiele said that MPC observed impact poor infrastructure on rising domestic price levels.

He, however, commended government’s effort at economic diversification while calling for more support to boost non-oil exports.

Committee commended gradual diversification of economy with the increased  contribution of the non-oil sector to Government revenues.

“It called for more support to increase non-oil exports as a source of foreign exchange earnings into economy.

“Members also reiterated impact of poor infrastructure on rising domestic price levels, urging Federal Government to prioritise investment in public utilities to improve business environment.

“These include transportation networks, power supply, education and health,” he said.

He suggested that funding for such projects could be sourced through equitable partnerships with foreign investors and Nigerians in diaspora.

Emefiele explained that various intervention schemes by apex bank in manufacturing,  agriculture,  healthcare, amongst others, have contributed immensely in growing economy.

“Under the Targeted Credit Facility, the CBN has disbursed a total of N363.49 billion to 766,719 beneficiaries, comprising 638,070 households and 128, 649 small businesses.

“Under its Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AgSMEIS), the bank has released N134.63 billion to 37,571 entrepreneurs,” he said.

He, however,  noted the negative impact of COVID-19 global economy and called for a robust vaccination programme to stem the tide,  especially with the emergence of new variants of the virus.  (NAN)

