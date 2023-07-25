Emefiele re-arrested 6 hours after court bail

By Sandra Umeh

There are indications that the Department of State Services has re-arrested former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele shortly after he was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emefiele was charged by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation under the Ministry of Justice.

He was arraigned at about 9:21a.m, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, on a two-counts charge of illegal possession of firearms

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

The court had adjourned the case until Nov. 14 for trial and had ordered a remand of the defendant in the correctional service pending perfection of his bail.

After the case was adjourned, Emefiele remained in the courtroom for several hours.

It was gathered by newsmen who equally waited all the time in the court premises, that the defendant may likely be re-arrested by the DSS, whose armed operatives were at the court.

When a senior officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) attempted to take the defendant into custody in line with the court’s directive which ordered his remand pending perfection of bail, the DSS resisted the move.

After a faceoff between men of the DSS and NCoS, the defendant was eventually intercepted by the DSS when he stepped out of the court room and taken away in a police vehicle at about 3:15 pm.

It was not clear why the former CBN governor was taken away by the DSS. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

