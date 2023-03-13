Emefiele not involved in Lagos State politics – CBN

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has no involvement in politics, especially as regards the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State, the bank stated on Monday in Abuja.

Its acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isa AbdulMumin, made the declaration in reaction to a newspaper report entitled: “Emefiele launches fresh plot against president-elect, Tinubu.’’

The newspaper reported that Emefiele gave money to a certain candidate in the Lagos State governorship election to spite the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

According to AbdulMumin, the story is completely false and malicious as Emefiele has never met nor spoken to the said governorship candidate.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN governor does not take part in politics, and therefore, urge anyone with contrary information to provide them,’’ he stated.

He urged politicians to allow the CBN and its management to concentrate on the statutory mandate of the bank. (NAN)