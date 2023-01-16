Emefiele: Group backs DSS, counters detractors

By Chimezie Godfrey

A civil society group known as the Patriots Network Nigeria (TPN) and the Citizens Stability Forum (CSF), have backed the Department of State Services (DSS) in its efforts towards investigation allegations of economic and financial crimes against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

In a statement jointly signed by Moses Sheson for TPN, and Muktar Lawal for CSF, the group noted that the recent happenings resulting from the move made by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and question the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, are currently taking an unfortunate dimension.

The group noted that the DSS are accusing the CBN governor of economic and financial crimes of national security dimension and have even filed an ex-parte motion at the high court in Abuja for his arrest over these accusations.

It however decried the evasion of arrest by the Governor of the CBN and the activities of detractors who are hellbent on smearing the reputation of the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi.

The statement reads in part:”It is known that the DSS are accusing the CBN governor over accusations of economic and financial crimes of national security dimension and have even filed an ex-parte motion at the high court in Abuja for his arrest over these accusations. However, while the sitting judge declined the ex-parte motion filed, he mentioned that if the DSS believes that the evidence available to it so far is sufficient, then it has the jurisdiction to arrest and detain the applicant, even without the order of the court. While all this is ongoing, the Mr Emefiele was alerted of the plans by DSS to arrest him and hurriedly left the country to avoid arrest, which only indicates his unwillingness to answer and address the accusation surrounding him.

“Unfortunately, as reported by Sahara Reporters, some disgruntle elements from outside the government and as well as influential politicians who are very close to the presidency, and who have been hugely benefitting from Godwin Emefiele activities at CBN through receiving all sort of contracts and financial favours are fighting back on his behalf. It was found that the above the described elements are using their influence inside the presidency as well as using proxies (by sponsoring protest by selfish civil society groups and attacks from media outlets) to fight the DSS particularly with the aim to smear the name and efforts of its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, and some of the service’s key officials of the DSS. These selfish politicians have shown to have no regards to the rule of law, nor do they care about the general security of the country.

“It is important that Nigerians ask the following important questions – What is preventing Emefiele from allowing the investigation by DSS? Why are powerful people who are known to be selfish and corrupt supporting Emefiele and shielding him away from the investigation? If Emefiele believe he is not guilty and he can prove that over the course of the investigation that will be huge win for his image in this country. And we all know that he will never go down unjustifiably, he can afford the best lawyers in this country, also his cohorts and friends will ensure that he get justice. But it is clear to Nigerians that the CBN governor and cohorts are trying hard to scuttle the investigation, for them it is not a matter of justice or proving innocence but a matter of LEAVE HIM ALONE irrespective of what he has done wrong. It is important for this Buhari led administration to know that while it have made a lot of progress in fighting corruption and insecurity, however, if this case is allowed to be swept under the carpet. it has the tendency of reversing all gains made by this government.

“It is also very important for citizens of our country to understand that we cannot afford to allow people in power to act and behave recklessly, mismanage our resources, abuse their office, and still get away with it, just because they are being shielded by the power surrounding them. We cannot have a country were only the poor and powerless are subjected to the rule of law whereas those in power and their cohorts are not. And worst of all is when these enemies of progress use the illiteracy and hunger of some of our citizens to deceive them into fighting their selfish war against the very people that protect the interest of this country. Every Nigerian should be grateful to the DSS and its Director General, Mr Bichi due to their efforts in taming the monstrous insecurity facing this nation. Since the coming in of Mr Bichi, the DSS has been nothing but excellent playing its role diligently, gathering security intelligence and fighting so much security threats a lot of which most the public are not even aware of. We all know that DSS is saddled with critical functions of prevention and detection of any crime/terrorism against the internal security of Nigeria and provision of timely advice to Government on all matters of National security interest among other. So why will their investigation on the CBN governor be an exception just because of the interest of selfish elements. Nigerians need to understand that if the accusations against Emefiele are true and the DSS are prevented from carrying out their constitutional duty on the matter, the cost of this will be enormous capable of bringing this country on its knees, emboldening terrorist sponsors and worse demoralizing our security agencies and personnel.”

The group urged Nigerians not to allow politicians and selfish elements to turn them against the very institution that protect their security interest and enemies of the country

“Nigerians should not allow politicians and selfish elements to turn us against the very institution that protect our security interest and enemies of this country. While it is expected that when corrupt elements and officials are investigated by security agencies, they will fight back, however its the duty of Nigerian citizens to stand in solidarity with the DSS in protecting and imposing sanity in the public institutions. It is understood that these selfish backers of the Mr Emefiele are using every influence at their disposal reaching out to the presidency and recruiting the influence of some Monarchs and traditional rulers to lobby and beg the President to call the DSS to drop the investigations while on the other hand using other channels to smear the name of DSS Director and its officials.

“In the past few weeks, there have been media reports on the purported clash between the entourage of Mrs. Bichi and that of NNPP gubernatorial candidate in Kano state, an unfortunate situation that can be resolve through consultation and or filing of official complain for any wrong doing committed by either of the party to appropriate authority for redress. Regarding this incident, the same detractors and vested interests are now resorting to all sorts of blackmail, sponsoring articles and concocted comments on social media targeted at tainting Mr. Bichi’s image and his leadership.

“Apparently, those behind the sponsored negative reports are afraid of Mr. Bichi’s commitment and resilience to serving Nigeria. But they must understand that he cannot be blackmailed or intimidated any way. Mr. Bichi has not embarked on any mission aimed at threatening any other individual, lowly or highly placed in the society.

“Thus, it is imperative that Nigerians stand in solidarity and talk with one voice to support the DSS and its official, and caution the detractors and persuade presidency from interfering or stopping such critical security investigations,” the group stated.



