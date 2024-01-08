Emefiele: EFCC to appeal N100m fine

The EFCC has expressed dissatisfaction with a judgment of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court awarding N100 million damages against it in favour of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, stated that the commission would appeal the judgment immediately.

Oyewale said that Justice O.A Adeniyi had on Monday, fined the commission after he ruled that its detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty.

“The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside,” he said.(NAN)

By Isaac Aregbesola

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

