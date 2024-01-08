Monday, January 8, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectEmefiele: EFCC to appeal N100m fine
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectAnti-GraftNewsProject

Emefiele: EFCC to appeal N100m fine

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
27

The EFCC has expressed dissatisfaction with a judgment of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court awarding N100 million damages against it in favour of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, stated that the commission would appeal the judgment immediately.

Oyewale said that Justice O.A Adeniyi had on Monday, fined the commission after he ruled that its detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty.

“The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside,” he said.(NAN)

By Isaac Aregbesola

Previous article
Court awards Emefiele N100m in damages
Next article
Court to deliver judgment in Rivers Assembly speaker’s suit against Fubara, NASS
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.