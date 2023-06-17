Emefiele: DSS warns against campaign of calumny 

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has uncovered plans by some persons and groups to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Federal Government.

A statement by Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS on Saturday in Abuja, said the planned campaign was over the suspension and investigation of former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He said the groups planned to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the service and the federal government in bad light.

Afunanya said the group also planned to call for the immediate release of Emefiele during the campaign.

He warned that the service will not be distracted by the cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing its responsibilities.

“It has also noted the misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines and videos being circulated in the social media by uninformed parties, critics and/or desperadoes.

“It is mindful of orchestrations to infiltrate its fold for the purpose of using disloyal staff for subversive aims against its leadership.

“While these efforts are considered as hatchet jobs designed to distract, the service warns the plotters to desist forthwith from their plans,” he said.

Afunanya said the arrow heads of the planned campaign were already under watch and would be apprehended if it becomes necessary.

He disclosed that the service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him, since the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so.

According to him, the service has Standard Operating Procedures on suspects handling and investigations, and complies with it to the latter.

He said the service will continue to conduct its affairs transparently, professionally and in deference of the rule of law, in line with democratic governance. (NAN)

