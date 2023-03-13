Emefiele debunks ‘fresh plot against President-elect Tinubu’, says it’s fake news

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has debunked a story which claimed that he has launched a fresh plot against President elect, Bola Tinubu.

Isa AbdulMumin , Ag. Director, Corporate Communications who denied the story in a statement Monday described the report as fake news.

Though the story said Emefiele has made money available to a gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, the apex bank spokesman while debunking the claims said that Emefiele has never met or spoken with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in Lagos State.

The CBN statement reads: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story published in The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect”. The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made a certain amount of money available to a candidate ahead of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the CBN Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, either in person or through a proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong by providing any facts.

“As such, the Governor and his team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving the statutory mandate of the Bank.”