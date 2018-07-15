Seven years after the commencement of its operation, Blueprint Newspapers Limited, will Tuesday, July 17,2018 begin an annual impact series and awards event.

Tagged Blueprint Impact Series/Awards, the maiden edition of the event is scheduled to hold at Rockview (Royale) Hotel in Abuja.

It is to be chaired by Samaila Isa Funtua, patron of the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and a fellow of the International Press Institute (IPI).

The theme of the debut event is “Tolerance, Unity and Security: Building a Legacy for National Development,” with a lecture to be delivered by the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Zubairu Jibrin Maigari II.

According to the Chairman of Blueprint Newspapers, Mohammed Idris, “the choice of the topic is informed by the prevailing circumstances in the country where national unity and cohesion are gradually being eroded.”

He added that the effort is the company’s modest contribution to national discourse, with the aim of proffering solutions to the myriad of challenges faced by the nation.

Idris said, “Blueprint has grown steadily and has remained an authoritative platform for truth and justice in national discourse and celebrating distinguished individuals and corporate organisations that have made remarkable impact in the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria,” adding that “this will go a long way to solidifying the place of the paper in the Nigerian media space.”

Listed for award at the event are deserving Nigerians , including the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to be honoured with

Distinguished Financial Policy Strategist of the Year, while Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state will be honoured as the Most Outstanding Governor of the Year.

Yobe state Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, will receive Distinguished Education Champion award, as well as his Plateau state counterpart, Simon Lalong, who will be decorated as a Distinguished Human Capital Development Champion.

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, will be conferred with the Most Distinguished Achiever in Transport Infrastructure Award, while the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai (a lieutenant general), is to be honoured with the Distinguished Security Champion award.

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu, is to receive the Distinguished Infrastructure Safety award, while the chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Abdullahi Muktar will receive the Distinguished Public Service Champion Award.

National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Najeem Yasin, will be honoured as Distinguished Champion of Transport Workers.

Other personalities to be honoured are Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari (Distinguished Agriculture and Environment Champion award); the Vice-Chancellor of University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Francis Otunta (Award of Excellence in Education); and Senator Shehu Sani (Distinguished Public Advocacy Champion).

Former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada will be honoured with a Distinguished Award in Patriotism.