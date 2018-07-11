Blueprint Newspapers Limited is set for an annual impact series and awards event, coming after seven years of operation.

A statement by the Executive Director of the Newspaper, Hajiya Zainab Okino said the event tagged, “Blueprint Impact Series/Awards,” is the maiden event scheduled to hold on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Rockview (Royale) Hotel in Abuja.

The event will be chaired by Alh. Samaila Isa Funtua, Patron of the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and a fellow of the International Press Institute (IPI).

The theme of the debut event is: Tolerance, Unity and Security: Building a Legacy for National Development with a lecture to be delivered by the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Mal. Zubairu Jibrin Maigari II, in a keynote address.

According to the Chairman of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the choice of the topic is informed by the prevailing circumstances in the country where national unity and cohesion are gradually being eroded, adding that the effort is the company’s modest contribution to national discourse with the aim of proffering solutions to the myriad of challenges faced by the nation.

Alhaji Idris said Blueprint has grown steadily and has remained an authoritative platform for truth and justice in national discourse and celebrating distinguished individuals and corporate organisations that have made remarkable impact in the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria will go a long way to solidify the place of the paper in the Nigerian media space.

Along with the topic for discussion is an awards ceremony for some deserving Nigerians in the public and private sectors.

“Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele is being honoured with Distinguished Financial Policy Strategist of the Year, while Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state will be honoured as Most Outstanding Governor of the Year. Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam will receive a Distinguished Education Champion award and Plateau state governor, Rt.Hon. Simon Lalong as Distinguished Human Capital Development Champion. Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi gets the Most Distinguished Achiever in Transport Infrastructure and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai is to be honoured with Distinguished Security award. Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Alhaji Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, is to receive the Distinguished Infrastructure Safety award, while the chairman of National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM), Alhaji Abdullahi Muktar will receive the Distinguished Public Service Champion Award. The National President of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alh Najeem Usman Yasin is to be honoured as Distinguished Champion of Transport Workers.

“Others are Distinguished Agriculture and Environment Champion award for the governor of Katsina state, Rt. Hon Aminu Masari, Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is to receive Distinguished Skills Acquisition Strategist award while, the Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Francis Otunta and Senator Shehu Sani will receive awards of Excellence in Education and Distinguished Public Advocacy Champion respectively. Former governor of Kogi state, Capt. Idris Ichala Wada will be honoured with a Distinguished Award in Patriotism,” the statement read.