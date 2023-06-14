Emefiele: Alumni urges speedy administration of justice

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has called on the appropriate law enforcement agencies to handle the investigations of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, comprehensively and professionally.

The association made the call on Wednesday in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity Committee, Mr Tajudeen Balogun.

Balogun said that it was not disputable that Emefiele’s tenure as the CBN boss was fraught with many controversial and alleged illegal monetary policies.

“This is the reason why his case and others, still to come, be handled with all sense of seriousness and the alleged criminal acts under Emefiele’s watch should be the focus.

“Rather than the public to be given the impression of witch-hunt or political vendetta,” he said.

Balogun, therefore, called on the agencies not to fail in their expected constitutional responsibility in dealing with Emefiele’s alleged criminal, financial and professional misconducts.

He said that failure to do so would take the country miles backward, hence, corruption thrives and the campaign against it remains a mere mockery and jamboree.

“MAPAMA unequivocally detests this, especially at this critical time and with this new administration which seems adequately ready to confront all our national challenges,” Balogun said.

The MAPAMA boss urged President Bola Tinubu to walk his talk in providing adequate and appropriate social and economic measures to ease the hardship in the removal of fuel subsidy.

“While MAPAMA joins other well-meaning Nigerians in the long overdue subsidy removal, still, it desires that Tinubu should sustain efforts and audacity as promised in his nationwide broadcast.

“This is by ensuring that the halted supportive oil funds are invested in country’s education, health and power sectors.

“This will provide infrastructures that will boost the economy and subsequently deliver a prosperous future for all Nigerians,” he said.

Balogun, also called on Tinubu to ensure that his administration was committed to the Rule of Law.

“The President’s declaration that unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated is on point.

“No doubt, this is one of the veritable instruments to build and advance the Nigeria’s democracy. Therefore, the president must also ensure that he stands by his promise in this regard,” he said.

The MAPAMA’s spokesman urged Tinubu to ensure that the Nigerian law enforcement agencies upscale their conducts, especially when dealing with the cases of national interest.

“The era of lack-lustre approach to serious corrupt cases, such that critical and criminal cases are bungled in the end should be over,” he said. (NAN)

