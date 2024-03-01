Embracing technology, innovation key to enhancing NSCDC’s capabilities —ACG

Mr Muhammad Haruna,

Assistant Commandant General (ACG),Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Zone B, says embracing technology and innovation is key to enhancing the capabilities of its personnel.

Haruna stated this on Friday in Kaduna at the annual celebration of International Civil Defence Day and graduation of 174 recruits of the corps after their six-month training held at the Correctional Staff College, Barnawa-Kaduna.

He said,”This occasion holds special significance as we come together to honour the brave officers and men who selflessly dedicate themselves to the protection and safety of our communities.

”In Nigeria, we are privileged to have a dedicated force within the NSCDC whose members exemplify the highest ideals of service and sacrifice.

” From protecting our critical national assets and infrastructure to responding to natural disasters and maintaining peace and order.

“The officers and men of the corps exhibit unwavering courage and commitment in the face of adversity.

” They are our true heroes, and today, we pay tribute to their invaluable contributions to our nation.

According to Haruna, every citizen who contributes to the safety and well-being of the society deserves recognition and appreciation.

He added, “From the courageous firefighters who risk their lives to battle infernos and protect property, to the dedicated emergency medical responders who provide critical care to those in need, and also the custodians of our Correctional centres.

” Let us take a moment to express our gratitude to these unsung heroes whose selfless actions often go unnoticed but make a profound difference in the lives of others.”

Haruna said as the day was being celebrated, it became imperative to acknowledge the importance of promoting safety skills among the citizens.

He said,” In Nigeria, we face diverse range of challenges, including natural disasters, communal conflicts, and security threats.”

He, therefore, said that equipping the communities with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively to emergencies was paramount.

Haruna said, “To achieve this goal, we must invest in comprehensive training programmes, public awareness campaigns, and community outreach initiatives that will empower individuals to take proactive measures to mitigate risks.

“We must also ensure their safety through educating them on topics like fire safety, first aid, and disaster preparedness.

“In addition, embracing technology and innovation is key to enhancing Nigeria Security and Civil Defence capabilities.

“From leveraging satellite imagery for early warning systems to utilizing drones for search and rescue operations.”

Haruna added that incorporating cutting-edge solutions can significantly improve the corps’s ability to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to emergencies.

He added, “Together, we can overcome any challenge and emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

NAN reports that awards were given to the graduating recruits who distinguished themselves during the training.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani