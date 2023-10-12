Embrace vigorous operational transformation of Nigerian Army, COAS charges troops

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has revealed that the Nigerian Army (NA) is currently undergoing vigorous and rare operational, administrative and structural transformation to shore up its capabilities and efficiency in confronting emerging security challenges.

The COAS made the revelation when he addressed troops today Wednesday 11 October 2023, at the Headquarters 2 Division, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan.

Gen Lagbaja noted further, that since his assumption of command, the Nigerian Army has continued to receive the support of the Federal Government in the form of logistics, combat enablers and welfare support schemes to motivate troops for optimal operational efficiency.

Gen Lagbaja catalogued the interventions received from the government to include, clearing the backlog of Group Life Insurance scheme payment to Next of Kins of deceased personnel, Implementation of NA Accident Insurance scheme, Sponsorship cum scholarships for children and wards of personnel, who paid the supreme price, free welfare flights for troops in the front line, medical evacuation of personnel wounded in action for treatment, both in overseas and locally, as well as operationalization of Nigerian Army Aviation with the recent procurement of quantity 12 MD Cayuse Helicopters.

He charged the troops to reciprocate the Federal Government’s support by remaining loyal to the Constitution and Government of the Federation.

The COAS lauded the troops for continuing to neutralize security threats and upholding the integrity of the Division’s area of responsibility, thereby enabling peace and harmony in North West Nigeria.

He assured them that the challenges confronting the Division will receive appropriate attention, adding that troops’ welfare is paramount in his agenda.

He called on the troops not to be left behind in the wave of transformation billowing across the Nigerian Army.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Maj Gen Bamidele Alabi had briefed the COAS on the operational, training and administrative activities of the Division, as well as the security situation in the Division’s area of responsibility.

He added however, that the situation is relatively calm and stable.

The Army Chief later commissioned newly constructed Headquarters Central Ordnance Depot Administrative office complex in the cantonment.

While inaugurating the office complex, Gen Lagbaja affirmed that the Central Ordnance Depot will be rejuvenated to provide requisite logistics support to troops in the frontline in the current effort to enhance their operational efficiency.

He commended the Commander of the Depot, Brigadier General Yahya Yinusa for the successful completion of the edifice.

The COAS equally embarked on a working tour of 81 Battalion, Letmauck Cantonment, Mokola, Ibadan, where he received a brief on the activities and challenges of the Battalion.

