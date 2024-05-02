Embrace teamwork, represent  well, Enugu zonal manager charges NAN staff

Mrs Maureen Atuonwu, the Manager of the Enugu Zone of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has charged NAN staff in the zone to be professional, embrace teamwork and represent the agency well.

Atuonwu gave the charge in Enugu during an editorial meeting of the zone.

The zone comprises Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states.

Atuonwu said that the meeting became necessary to review activities of the zone in the past few months.

She said that the agency was aware of challenges facing its offices and was doing its best to tackle them.

She urged the staff to be focused and generate ideas for success.

“There is need to embrace teamwork for the good image of NAN. We must eschew disrespect for one another.

“I have noticed that we are lagging behind in some areas of our coverage, especially the courts. Let us have more human-angle reports,” she said.

The zonal manager advised the editorial staff to ensure balance, clarity and objectivity in their reports.

“Always endeavour to send reports early.

“Our reports should not focus only on “governors. Check for issues that touch the society,” she added.

In her remarks, Mrs Ifeyinwa Okonkwo, a Deputy Editor-in-chief in the zone, praised news reporters for efforts, and urged them to do better.

Okonkwo advised the staff to promote the good image of NAN.

“I want to see our zone stand as the best.

“Avoid bitterness and work as a team.

“Together, we will move the agency forward,” she said.

In a vote of thanks, Mr Douglas Okoro, a NAN editorial staff in Ebonyi, praised Atuonwu for good leadership.

Okoro urged NAN staff in the zone to remain professional in their journalism practice, adding that they should observe all civil service rules. (NAN)

By Christian Ogbonna