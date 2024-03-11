Embrace spirit of Ramadan, NAHCON CEO urges Nigerian Muslims

Nigerian Muslims have been urged to embrace the spirit of Ramadan knowing full well that challenges may indeed present opportunities for growth and development.

This call was made Monday by Jalal Ahmad Arabi, Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in his Ramadan Message.

Titled: “NAHCON CEO’s Ramadan Message: Embracing Perseverance and Faith in this Ramadan”, the statement reads in full:

“As the holy month of Ramadan dawns upon us, I, on behalf of Board Members, Management and staff of NAHCON, extend heartfelt Ramadan Mubarak greetings to our fellow Nigerian Muslims. In this sacred time of reflection and devotion, we, in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wish to emphasize the profound significance of perseverance and faith in the face of challenges.

“The Qur’an instructs Muslims to endure various trials, where Allah declares

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient,” Q-2:155

“True, one or two challenges may be existent within the society, but part of a Muslim’s faith is recognizing that Allah’s wisdom is woven into every aspect of life, including moments of hunger and difficulty, juxtaposed with patience, sharing and empathy. A month is before us when prayers need to be intensified for divine intervention in all facets of our existence. As we embark on this spiritual exercise, let us collectively draw inspiration from our faith in Allah, finding strength to remain resilient in the face of trials.

“It is a time to come together as a community, supporting one another through acts of kindness, compassion, and understanding. Ramadan serves as a reminder that our shared commitment to perseverance fosters a deeper connection with Allah and a greater sense of unity.

“We encourage all Nigerian Muslims to embrace the spirit of Ramadan wholeheartedly, understanding that challenges are opportunities for growth and spiritual development. May this month be a source of blessings, peace, and renewed determination for everyone.

“Ramadan Mubarak to our beloved Nigerian Muslim community,” the statement said.