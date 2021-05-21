An environmental advocate and solar power inventor, Mr Moses Onoja, has called on federal and state governments as well as Nigerians to embrace solar energy technology to promote healthy environment.

Onoja, a solar energy innovation specialist, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Lagos.

The inventor of SECODI solar car and solar generating plants also stressed the need for reduction of fossil fuel usage causing health hazards in the environment.

NAN reports that solar technology is aimed at reducing excessive use of fuel released into the atmosphere, particularly from cars and diesel generating plants.

Onoja said with the increasing issues of power failure and use of fusel fuel and production of harmful element into the air, solar generating plant should be used.

“The generating plant is built in 300 watts and 20 KVA; this is also powered by the sun, which makes it easy for use,” Onoja said.

He recommended the use of solar kiosk, which could assist the youth in getting engaged with small scale businesses.

Onoja said: “We have solar-powered kiosks which can be used as mini mobile restaurants.

“The mobile kiosks can be used for youth empowerment to keep them engaged and away from criminal activities.

“We are embarking on these innovations to create additional sources of income in the society and have youths get into business, using the self-powered kiosks to increase income.

“Environmentally, it will enhance the environment and take off the hydrocarbons emitted from generating plant, cars and heavy duty machines, and make the air cleaner and free from air pollution.

“It has been our dream to reduce the toxic in the air, causing ill-health issues, which are mostly cancerous. If we can reduce the use of fossil fuel and other air pollutants, it will go a long way in increasing our life expectancy.”

Onoja, however, called on investors to also invest and aid fast production of solar items and other technologies in the country.

According to him, the solar cars, which are both saloon and SUV, have battery types which can last for four years.

“If Nigerians embrace the habit of using solar technology and innovations, it will promote healthy environment and more income to business owners.

“Solar products, such as cars, mini-generators, hybrid inverters for homes and offices and industries, should be used to increase productivity,” Onoja said. (NAN)

