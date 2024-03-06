Embrace diversity, foster unity and peace, Adeleke urges NYSC members

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has advised corps members deployed to the state to embrace diversity by fostering unity and peace wherever they are posted to for their primary assignments.

Adeleke gave the advice at the terminal parade and official closing ceremony of the Batch A Stream 1 Orientation course of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday in Ede, Osun State.

He also urged the corps members to be catalysts to drive positive change to shape the future of the state and the country.

“The future belongs to those who are willing to think outside the box and create opportunities where none exist.

“As young and dynamic individuals, you have the power to drive positive change annd shape the futrure of our country,” Adeleke said.

According to him, the need for Corp members to prioritise innovation and entrepreneur in your endeavors becomes paramount.

“Let the core values of NYSC guide you in priotising your endeavors on this noble journey of nation building,” he said.

The governor commend the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Agbor Obim, and all the camp officials for working tirelessly to ensure the success of the orientation course.

Adeleke assured the corps members and NYSC of his administration’s continued support in facilitating the orientation programmes in the state.

Earlier in his welcome address, Obim urged the 2024 Batch A stream 1 corps members to adjust to their service year with a sense of enthusiasm and purpose.

Obim further charged the corps members to be team players and to contribute their quota to the success of any organisation they were posted.

He commended the NYSC DG, Brig.-Gen. Yushau Ahmed and other stakeholders for their investable support in ensuring the success of the orientation course.

NAN reports that a total of 1,126 corps members, comprising 573 males and 553 females, were deployed to Osun while 1,017 others to serve in Lagos all participated in the three-week orientation course. (NAN)

By Joshua Oladipo