Embrace dialogue, religious group urges youths

The Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians has called on youths to embrace dialogue and shun violence whenever they are airing their grievances.

The FCT chapter chairman of the Congress, Daniel Kadzai, who made the call in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, equally urged religious leaders to speak up against societal ills in manner that would reconcile the nation.

He charged government to ensure that perpetrators of wanton killings and destruction were brought to book and to get to the root cause of the looting of warehouses across the country during and immediately after the #EndSARS protest.