Embrace cycling to reduce emissions, gridlocks – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged Ministries, Departments, Agencies and schools in Kebbi to embrace cycling as part of measures to reduce emissions and traffic in the state.

The Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna, gave the advice in Birnin Kebbi on Friday while conducting short distance cycling to mark the World Bicycle Day.

“Cycling is environmentally friendly, as the mode of transportation is silent and produces no emission.

“By contrast, motorised transport is noisy while its emissions reduce air quality and add to the greenhouse gases contributing to global warming.

“Cycling can also reduce congestion and the journey time of other road users, particularly in urban areas.’’

Haruna, therefore, urged residents to embrace cycling, which he described as a low-impact exercise that improves the quality of life of people of all ages.

“Cycling can also help us beat sedentary lifestyle as we can use a bicycle while picking groceries and other small items down the block.

“We urge the state government ministries, departments, agencies and schools to use cycling for commuting to offices and schools, rather than automobiles,’’ he said.

According to him, using bicycles provides simple and effective solution to healthy lifestyle, and will reduce emissions and traffic challenges.

Haruna assured that the corps would ensure that safety measures such as wearing of helmet, strict compliance to traffic rules and regulations were adhered to by cyclists.

“Developed nations have embraced cycling, especially for short distances.

“People cycling should not be seen as being poor. Attitudinal change must be encouraged, especially in the Third World,” he said

Also speaking, a traditional ruler in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Shatiman-Gwadangwaji, thanked the FRSC for reminding residents on the health and safety benefits of cycling.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Bicycle Day is observed annually on June 3, and the theme for 2022 is: “Cycling for Earth and Humanity’’. (NAN)

