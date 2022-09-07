Ember months: Zamfara FRSC emphasises on public enlightenment

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Zamfara Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is giving more emphasis on public enlightenment during this ember months period.

The Sector Commander, Iro Danladi, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Tuesday.Danladi said such emphasis was necessary to educate road users on the dangers associate with driving, especially during this period of ember months.He the period usually associated with higher traffic as travelling increased due to festivities.

He added that public education played a vital role in reducing road crashes and therefore, said Mosques, Churches and motor parks were among the target places for the sensitisation campaign.

According to the sector commander, the critical offences targeted during this year ember months include speeding, over loading and unsafe tyres.

He advised drivers and all road users to avoid night journeys, considering that the ember months also fell in rainy season, coupled with insecurity as another challenge.Danladi also urged people to plan their journeys in good time to avoid night travels and speeding.(NAN)

