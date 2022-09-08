Ember Months: We will enforce strict parking of articulated vehicles, says FRSC

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it’s personnel will enforce strict parking of articulated vehicles during the ember months and beyond.

The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, said this on Thursday in Abuja while inspecting the “Rest Area” provided by the University of Abuja to park Heavy duty and other articulated Vehicles.

According to the strict enforcement is to avert or reduce road traffic crashes across the country during the ember months.

He disclosed that in view of this, the corps would deploy Special Patrol Team to ensure proper parking of heavy duty trucks, and other articulated vehicles.

He added that the team would work with articulated transport union officials to enforce strict parking of vehicles at the designated areas.

He stressed that this would aid in effective traffic management along Giri – Gwagwalada – Kwali – Lokoja highway way.

He noted that the FRSC was working with all stakeholders in the transport sector to ensure free flow of traffic in all high volume identified areas across the country.

He said that there was need to interact with the union members and leaders to see how the problem could be resolved in ensuring free flow of movement.

He commended the union for working with private developers in executing the Gwagwalada Heavy Truck Rest Area to end the incessant gridlock in the area.

According to him, “of recent, we got series of reports and complains from road users and motorists on the interchange of flyover at Gwagwalada.

“This is where trailers and tankers park and eventually block the road, preventing free flow of traffic and this is the reason why I came here personally to see things myself.

“However, the Corps will ensure that no road users sleep on the road as a result of gridlock in all the identified black spots during the Ember Months.

“We are going to deploy a special patrol team to that spot to assist them to park properly. In a week or two, the committee will be set up, ” he said.

Also, the Chairman, Heavy Duty Truck Union, Gwagwalada Mr Zakari Adamu, said that all farmers using the allotted land had been directed to harvest their produce by October.

Adamu said that the project which was Public Private initiative, would bring lasting solutions to traffic jams along the route.

He however, gave assurance to members that adequate security would be in place to protect lives and property at the Gwagwalada rest area for articulated vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 53 hectares of land were given to them by the University of Abuja. (NAN)

