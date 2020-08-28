Ember Months: TRACE to intensify public enlightenment to stem crashes in Ogun

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun, has expressed its readiness to intensify its efforts to enforce and implement traffic rules and regulations through public enlightenment.

This is to reduce the number of crashes during the months of September, October, November and December period, otherwise known as the “Ember Months”.

The Corps’ Commander of TRACE, Mr Seni Ogunyemi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota,Ogun.

According to him, the purpose is to enforce traffic rules and regulations across the state, adding that motorists are advised to adhere strictly to safety measures in order to prevent mishaps during the ember Months.

He enjoined motorists to ensure that their vehicles were properly maintained and equipped with functioning wipers, rear lights and good tyres to avoid unnecessary lost of lives.

Ogunyemi warned motorists against wrong overtaken and driving under the influence of intoxicating substances that could endanger the lives of other road users.

“TRACE is appealing to the motoring public to exercise caution while driving and to shun any act that could lead to tragedy on the roads.

“We also warned motorists to also refrain from driving against traffic and commercial motorcyclists who ride on the expressway, as violator would be punished,” he said.

The TRACE boss also advised articulated trucks drivers to ensure that their containers were properly latched to prevent any mishap.

Ogunyemi said that the agency was committed to ensuring that all traffic rules are obeyed and also the need for all motorists to embrace safety measures.

He said that its personnel would continue to collaborate with other traffic agencies to ensure sanity on the roads were restored. (NAN)