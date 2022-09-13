Ember Months: FRSC warns against night travel

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sagamu Unit Command, has warned motorists against night travel during the ember months.

The FRSC Unit Commander, Mr Taofiq Iyanda, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Sagamu, Ogun.

He said the warning had become necessary due to the security challenges confronting the country.

“We are appealing to motorists to be careful and refrain from night travelling because most of the crashes happen at night.

“In addition, when road crashes occur at night, it is always difficult to get assistance to rescue the accident victims and take them to the hospital, thus leading to high death rate,” he said.

The unit commander implored motorists to reduce speeding and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the roads.

Iyanda also cautioned against wrongful overtaking and driving against traffic to reduce mishaps during the ember months.

He reiterated the commitment of the FRSC to intensifying patrols to check the excesses of drivers and ensure sanity during the ember months. (NAN)

