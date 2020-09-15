Ember months: FRSC urges road users to obey traffic laws

Share the news













The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sector Commander in EKiti, Mrs Elisabeth Akinlade, has warned all road users to shun violation of all traffic laws in order to stay alive during the “Ember months” and beyond.

Akinlade noted that a lot of people are usually psyched up with the decision to meet up their targets before the year runs out, which was capable of increasing vehicular movement on the highways.

The sector commander, who said this on Monday in a statement by Mr Ayodeji Oluwadunsin, the sector Public Education Officer (PEO), noted that impatience causes traffic infractions on highways.

Akinlade, who titled the 2020 ember months campaign, ”DRIVE SAFE and STAY SAFE”, said the myth that there are forces crashing vehicles on the highways was not true.

She, however, warned that the periodic menace are attributed to excesses, recklessness and impatience of the road users.

She said that the FRSC Ekiti Command has aligned with the Corps National Operational Order for 2020 ember month special patrol operations, which commenced in Sept. 1 till the end of the year.

“This special patrol operations is in line with the Corps’ commitment to minimise the risk of death in road traffic, reduce RTC by 15 per cent and fatality by 20 per cent.

“It is to also ensure that global best road practises are induced into road users through its aggressive public enlightenment programme.

“Road safety is a collective responsibility and to ensure hitch-free ember month, we must all cooperate with the Corps and shun all forms of traffic law infringements.

“Use your seat belt, do not drink and drive, obey speed limits, procure necessary documents for your vehicles, do not park indiscriminately, do not obstruct flow of traffic and avoid overloading of goods and passengers.

“Never overtake unsafely, child restraint and child safety lock should be used as appropriate when riding with children,

“No use of phones or forms of distractions, do not drive against the traffic and drive with valid tyres among other precautions,” Akinlade said.

She also appealed to both commercial and private vehicle drivers to comply with the Presidential Task Force guidelines on COVID-19.

She added that the Corps would not compromise on enforcing all forms of traffic infractions and the COVID-19 guidelines. (NAN)