Ember months: FRSC to set up mobile court in Ogun Court

The Sagamu unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun says it will set up mobile court during the ‘ember months’ to improve compliance with traffic rules.

The Sagamu Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Taofiq Iyanda, made this known during the flag-off of the command’s ‘ember months’ campaign at Awolowo motor park, Sagamu on Thursday.

Iyanda said that the exercise, which would be frequently conducted, was aimed at checking the excesses of road users during the period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2020 ‘ember months’ campaign has as its theme: ‘Drive Safe, Stay Safe’.

Iyanda said that the setting up of mobile court would be a joint enforcement with the military and other paramilitary agencies and would be targeted at minimising and eradicating the annual trend of increased road traffic crashes.

“The establishment of mobile court and enforcement of traffic regulations and robust public enlightenment against traffic infractions are aimed at preventing road traffic crashes,” he said.

The unit commander listed the infractions to include over-speeding, overloading and dangerous driving, especially driving against flow of traffic.

“There is the need for more public enlightenment, as the socio-economic activities as well as vehicular and human activities increase during this period,” he said.

Iyanda commended the federal and state governments for the ongoing road construction works on the Lagos-Sagamu road and its environs, urging motorists to adhere to maximum speed limit of 50 mm/per hour at construction zones.

Earlier, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Umar Ahmed, warned motorists against night travelling owing to the dangers and mishaps associated with it.

Ahmed, represented by Mr Adelaja Ogungbemi, the FRSC Head of Operations in Ogun, noted that most crashes on the highways usually occurred at night.

“The FRSC will embark on public enlightenment during these ember months in churches, mosques and motor parks to educate the public on the importance of safety,” he said.

The sector commander implored motorists to cooperate with the FRSC officials to ensure sanity on the road during, before and after the ember months.

Mr Lasisi Ogundele, the Corridor Commander of FRSC in charge of Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Ore-Benin expressway, stressed the need for motorists to change their attitudes and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations in order to curb road crashes.

Ogundele warned them to desist from drunk-driving and the use of ‘tokunbo’ (used) tyres to avoid unnecessary loss of lives. (NAN)