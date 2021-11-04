Ember months: FRSC says human factor responsible for crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun, says human factor contributes the highest percentage to crashes.

Mr Akeem Ganiyu, FRSC Unit Commander, Sango-Ota, stated this on Thursday during the 2021 Ember Months campaign, flagged off at Atan Central Park.

According to Ganiyu, mechanical and environmental factors contribute minimally to accidents on the roads.

He said the choice of Atan axis, Sango-Ota for the flag of of the campaign was strategic as available records in the last six months showed increase in the number of crashes on the route.

He said the consequences of speeding, which resulted to crashes could not be quantified as dreams had been cut short, wives became widows and children orphaned.

“There is the need to intensify public enlightenment, especially during the ember months to stem crashes as commercial and communal activities are heightened,” the unit commander said.

He further said the FRSC, in its efforts to ensure crash free ember months, created the campaign to raise awareness to reduce crashes on the highways.

He warned motorists against night travel and also to shun reckless driving to enjoy quality road experience.

Earlier, Mr Ahmed Umar, the state Sector Commander, also urged motorists to exercise patience to minimise mishaps on the roads as the year ends.

Umar, represented by Idiroko Unit Commander, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, further advised motorists to service their vehicles before putting them on the highways.

“The FRSC is appealing to motorists against drunk driving and use of intoxicating substances like drugs that can negatively influence actions, thus leading to road crashes,” he said.

Also, Mr Yakubu Azeez, Divisional Commander, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Ogun, advised motorists against dangerous driving and speeding that could lead to loss of lives.

Azeez warned drivers against the use of expired tyres because tyre burst was one of the causes of crashes.

He added that motorists should always put C-Caution when their vehicles broke down to avoid others ramming into them. (NAN)

