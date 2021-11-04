Ember months: FRSC says human factor responsible for crashes

November 4, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun, says human factor contributes highest percentage to crashes.

Mr Akeem Ganiyu, FRSC Unit Commander, Sango-Ota, stated this on Thursday during 2021 Ember Months campaign, flagged off at Atan Central Park.

According to Ganiyu, mechanical and environmental factors contribute minimally to accidents on roads.

He said choice of Atan axis, Sango-Ota for flag of of campaign was strategic as available records in the last six months showed increase in the number of crashes on the route.

He said consequences of speeding, which resulted to crashes could not be quantified as dreams had been cut short, wives became widows and children orphaned.

“There is need to intensify public enlightenment, especially during ember months to stem crashes as commercial and communal activities are heightened,” unit commander said.

He further said FRSC, in its efforts to ensure crash free ember months, created campaign to raise awareness to reduce crashes on highways.

He warned motorists against night travel and also to shun reckless driving to enjoy quality road experience.

Earlier, Mr Ahmed Umar, state Sector Commander, also urged motorists to exercise patience to minimise mishaps on roads as year ends.

Umar, represented by Idiroko Unit Commander, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, further advised motorists to service their vehicles before putting them on highways.

FRSC is appealing to motorists against drunk driving and use of intoxicating substances like drugs that can negatively influence actions, thus leading to road crashes,” he said.

Also, Mr Yakubu Azeez, Divisional Commander, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Ogun, advised motorists against dangerous driving and speeding that could lead to loss of lives.

Azeez warned drivers against use of expired tyres because tyre burst was one of the causes of crashes.

He added that motorists should always put C-Caution when their vehicles broke down to avoid others ramming into them. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,