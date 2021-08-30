Ember months: FRSC plans ‘slow down speed’ sensitisation in Enugu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will engage in massive stakeholders’ advocacy and sensitisation on `slow down speed’ in the forthcoming `ember’ months to reduce crashes in Enugu State.

The Sector Commander, FRSC Enugu State Command, Mr Joseph Udoabba, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday while speaking on plans for the `ember’ months.

NAN reports that the `ember’ months are the last four months of the year when there is usually heightened level of vehicular movement conveying goods and humans.

Udoabba said that the command had concluded modalities to take elaborate sensitisation to all motor parks, drivers’ and mechanic unions meetings on ‘slow down speed’ levels.

He said that the command would also visit commercial, government and private corporate organisations’ fleet operators to sensitise them as well.

According to him, we will take the advocacy to worship places and organised social gathering to actualise the mandate of ‘minimal speed and minimal crash levels’ within Enugu State.

“The command is already training all its personnel to get ready to be educators and enlightenment officers as we are going to take the gospel of road safety to every stakeholder we know.

“Our fliers and handbills will be handy to go on the mission; as it will involve all staff and myself leading at the forefront of it all,” the sector commander said.

He said that the sensitisation would help to ensure that motorists drove at the minimised speed level of 30 km/h (20mph) speed limit within inner cities/streets and human/traffic built-up areas of major road corridors.

Udoabba noted that the sensitisation would address other negative road habits such as under-aged driving, using phone while driving, driving under influence of alcohol, using worn-out tyres, dysfunctional lightening and break systems, amongst others.

“We will hammer on the need to install speed limiting device in commercial vehicles.

“To ensure that motorists are within acceptable speed limit as well as reinvigorate our safety clubs in primary and secondary schools,” he said. (NAN)

