Ember months: FRSC in Taraba to offer free medical check up, eye test to drivers

Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Taraba Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Thursday, said the corps had concluded arrangement to offer free medical check up and eye test for drivers in the state as part of activities for ember months campaign.

This was contained in a statement issued by Superintendent Route Commander (SRC), Adeleye Abayomi, the Sector Public Education Officer in the state.

According to the statement, the free medical intervention would be conducted on Sept. 22, 2021 at the formal launch of the ember months public awareness campaign in the state.

The statement noted that the move was part of concerted efforts by FRSC to minimize the risk of fatality on the highways during the 2021 ember months and beyond, with its tendency of high vehicular and human movement across the country.

“The 2021 ember months campaign with the theme ‘Maintain Safety Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience’ would hold at Awoniyi Motor Park, Jalingo by 10: 00 am,” it stated.

It explained that the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, would launch the campaign on the date. (NAN)

