Ember months: FRSC engages stakeholders to reduce road crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced saftey stakeholders meetings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger as part of new strategies to reduce Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) during the Ember Months.

The Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) Zone RS7, FRSC, in charge of FCT and Niger, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Shehu Mohammed, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.e

Mohammed said the strategies included robust synergy with sister agencies and other security agencies, deployment of additional operational vehicles among others.

He said the objective of the new strategies was to focus on how to make the roads safer for all road users and ensure reduction in road crashes.

Mohammed said the FCT and Niger were situated at the centre of the country, adding that there was an influx and high density of traffic coming to Abuja as the seat of government.

This, he said, sometimes spilled over to Niger, one of the closest states to the FCT.

“So you can imagine the kind of traffic coming into a Abuja and so also into Niger,” he said.

Mohammed said zone RS7 was the first to adopt a safety stakeholders meeting on a quarterly basis.

He added that safety stakeholders were the agencies involved in road safety and other safety management, which came together to resolve issues regarding safety.

According to him, the agencies meet on quarterly basis to discuss the issues at stake.

“There was a training on health and also training on the importance of Strict Compliance to Traffic Regulations.

“Then just last week, we had another one which dwelt on insurance as it relates to road safety.

“So, the commands are doing a lot in terms of collaboration and then the commanding officers are directed also to laise with and partner with all the sisters and security agencies.

“This is neccessary for initiative, for knowledge and also to support us in terms of any security challenge and in general as a backup,” he said.

Mohammed said the zone had 39 unit commands, nine outpost and eight zebra points, which were ambulance points for post-crash care.

“With this kind of formation that we have and the home growth strategy we are adopting, we are always able to control the traffic.

“We are also able to provide an enabling environment and motoring environment that is safe and secure for travellers to be able to travel safe to their destination,” he said.

The FRSC boss said the motoring public needed to know that road crashes were avoidable and preventable, adding and road safety agenda was a shared and collective responsibility.

“We at FRSC shall continue to demonstrate our resolve, our capacity and our commitment to reduce and minimise road crashes.

“This is by creating safe motoring environment and also including the improvement of good road safety culture,” he said. (NAN)

