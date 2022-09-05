Ember Months: FRSC deploys 3 operational vehicles in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Headquarters, has deployed three new operational vehicles to Jigawa Sector Command to ensure accident-free 2022 ember months in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ahmed Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday, that the vehicles were one ambulance and two pickups.

He said the vehicles, meant to enhance service delivery, would be properly utilised for enforcement, Road Traffic Crash (RTC) prevention and rescue services.

“The three vehicles were an ambulance of World Class Standard and two Pick-up vehicles for operational activities,” he said.

The sector commander added that the command had organised series of workshops and seminars for its personnel to prepare them for the herculean task of ensuring zero-fatal crash during the ember months across the state.

While appreciating the FRSC Management for the unprecedented gesture, Mohammed called on drivers to always adopt a common sense speed, particularly during the rainy season, and obey traffic rules and regulations, to avoid crashes.

“We must all understand that road safety is everybody’s business and we must drive to stay alive.

” I’m wishing the good people of Jigawa state and all Nigerians a happy and accident-free ember months,” Mohammed said. (NAN)

