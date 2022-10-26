Ember Months: FRSC counsels motorists on dangers of speeding

By Clara Egbogota

Mr Udeme Eshiet, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged motorists to exercise extra care during the “Ember Month” to enjoy a safe quality road use.

Eshiet made the plea on Wednesday at the 2022 “Ember Months” campaign tagged: “Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyre to Arrive Alive” held at Agbogidi Park in Asaba.

He, also advised them to avoid overloading, use of unsafe tyres and abide by the tenets of defensive driving techniques and drive within the adopted speed limits.

“Motorists should plan their journeys carefully and avoid hasty and night travels.

“When such crashes happened at night, there are always more causalities and deaths, because those victims will not be able to get help on time,” Eshiet said.

The sector commander said that FRSC was determined to fight the menace of speeding through total enforcement of the use of speed limiting device.

“The characteristics of Ember Months are high vehicular volume, speeding, overloading, driving with unsafe tyres and driving while under influence of alcohol.

“One of the critical offences the corps is focussed on is speeding.

“The hazards of speeding in relation to vehicles are enormous; it impedes the driver’s ability to control the vehicle. Speeding also poses a safety challenge to other road users.

“This is to minimise the road traffic crashes and prevent fatalities, injuries and loss of properties.

“We have scaled up 24 hours traffic surveillance using our trained traffic personnel and modern equipment on all the roads in the state,” he said.

Also, Mr Chukwuma Njoku, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone R55 Benin City, attributed most of the accidents during the Ember Months to attitudinal behaviours of some drivers.

“We are appealing to motorists to desist from speeding, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking and overloading to reduce mishaps on the highways,” Njoku said.(NAN)

