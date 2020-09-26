Ember Months: FRSC advises travellers against night travels

Share the news













The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised travellers to desist from night travels so as to minimise road mishaps during the ’ember’ months.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi gave the advice during the workshop organised for sector heads of drivers license on Friday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that there was need to avoid unnecessary travelling to stay alive by embracing good safety culture during and after the ember months.

“Presently, we are having challenges on the highway now.

“Ajaokuta Ganaga road is flooded along side River Niger as well. However, there has been a diversion for the Ajaokuta Ganaga road.

“But the water level at River Niger is rising that is why we are advising people to avoid night trips because with the rain, the water level is increasing and this is very dangerous.

“For over the last two weeks, we have been monitoring it and it has been increasing, “he said.

The FRSC boss, however, implored motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in proper condition before embarking on any journey especially during the last quarter of the year.

Oyeyemi insisted that all travelling protocols for COVID-19 must be strictly adhered to urging the public to call the toll free number when neccessary. (NAN)



