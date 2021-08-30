Ember months: FRSC advises commercial drivers against speeding

The Ifo Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised commercial drivers not to be in haste to make more money during the `ember’ months to stem road traffic crashes.

The Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Joseph Akinsanya, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Monday.

The last four months of each year is tagged `ember’ months, which comprise September, October, November and December.

Akinsanya noted that a driver that made two trips before now, would want to make four or five trips daily, all in a bid to make more money.

“The major problem associated with the ember months is that drivers are always in a haste to make more money in anticipation of the Christmas.

“It is a misconception of the people that ember months are associated with evil but it is not so.” he said.

The unit commander urged motorists to change their attitude in order to minimise crashes.

Akinsanya advised motorists to be cautious and exercise patience as only the living could celebrate festival.

The unit commander also admonished them against speeding and wrongful overtaking to avoid mishap during the `ember’ months.

He attributed some of the road crashes that claimed lives of innocent people across the state to impatience and speeding. (NAN)

