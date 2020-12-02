Ember months: Don’t hurry while driving, FRSC urges Gombe drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists in Gombe State not to be in a hurry while driving during the festive period. The Gombe State Sector Commander, Ishaku Ibrahim, made the appeal at the launch of the “Operation Zero Tolerance’’ on Thursday in Gombe. The campaign was inaugurated by Gov. , Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau. Ibrahim stated that the theme of the campaign “Drive Safe, Stay Safe” was a reminder that safety should be the major concern of all road users.

“These periods are unique periods of the year when there are heightened activities, both human and vehicular. “The campaign is aimed at creating awareness on safe roads use to the road users, critical offences embedded on violations of road traffic regulations and general tips on rescue procedures and first Aid procedures, ” Ibrahim said. He said that the quest to always hurry back home during these periods had caused so many crashes, hence the need for drivers to be careful while on the road. The FRSC chief stated that the campaign would be extended to all the local government areas of the state to ensure that road users were well educated on the right attitudes to be adopted while on the road.

He stated that critical analysis of crashes in Gombe between the second and third quarters of the year revealed that speed, burst tyre, use of phones while driving and poor visibility at night were the major causes of road accidents. Ibrahim appealed to drivers to avoid overloading, adhere to speed limit and use their seat belt in order to stay safe. On his part, Gov. Yahaya urged residents to always be careful while driving by adhering to road safety tips and avoid attitudes that could cause crashes. He urged drivers to take responsibility for the safety of other road users, stressing that drinking alcohol, which, he said, was one of the causes of road crashes, should be jettisoned. (NAN)