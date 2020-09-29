Ember Months: Crash your speed to avoid getting crashed, FRSC warns

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned road users and motorists against over speeding during ember months to avoid road crashes and even death.
FRSC FCT Sector Commander, Mr Gora Wobin gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Abuja.
Wobin said that although the command was yet to launch the ember months campaign, it has started sensitising motorists on dangers of over speeding.
According to him, over speeding is very dangerous, personally, once I realise that I have exceeded the speed limit, I crash it because I do not want to be crashed.
“When you crash down to your speed, you are also crashing down the crashes, ember months are months people travel a lot and you need to be extra careful to stay alive.
“A week or two weeks to festive seasons are always busy, we are now preaching to people, not to go above the speed limit.
“Maintain the normal speed, do not go on a speed you know you cannot control the vehicle when the unexpected is about to happen.
“That alone is already pronouncing death sentence, ” he said.
Wobin faulted claims that blood sucking demons usually take over the road during Ember-months, describing it as mere speculations.
He said that the 2020 ember months campaign, ”DRIVE SAFE and STAY SAFE” was perfect as it would help to preach against over speeding and carelessness on roads.
Wobin urged motorists to be extra vigilant while on the road saying that the myth that there were forces crashing vehicles on the highways was not true.
He said that it is the human negative attitude that leads to increase in crashes and even deaths noting that the major causes of possible increase in road crashes during ember months is over speeding.
“We have already started educating the motoring public which is key in reminding them of what is expected of them during the ember months.
“So, I believe as the peak period is getting nearer, we will continue to intensify our public education to the motoring public.
“And in fact, we are already working on sending letters to Churches, Mosques, town halls through traditional rulers and of course by the time we disseminate this letters, then we will now get dates to talk to people.
“Because the fact remains that people believe that during this period, a lot of things happen, when somebody dies as a result of an accident, they tag it to his grandmother, or grandfather or uncle in the village who must have taken his or her life maybe because he or she is looking for a title in the village.
“Meanwhile, it is the carelessness of the person that caused the accident and not what the people think or believe, ” he said.
Wobin said that the corps was determined to reduce crashes in the FCT to zero level at the end of 2020. (NAN)
Leave a Reply