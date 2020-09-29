Ember Months: Crash your speed to avoid getting crashed, FRSC warns

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned road users and motorists against over speeding during ember months to avoid road crashes and even death.

FRSC FCT Sector Commander, Mr Gora Wobin gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Wobin said that although the command was yet to launch the ember months campaign, it has started sensitising motorists on dangers of over speeding.

According to him, over speeding is very dangerous, personally, once I realise that I have exceeded the speed limit, I crash it because I do not want to be crashed.