Embarking on unauthorised journeys may attract sanctions, D-G warns youth corps members

By Folasade Akpan

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, has warned

that embarking on unauthorised journeys by youth corps members may attract sanction.

Information about the D-G’s warning is in a statement issued by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations,

Mr Eddy Megwa in Abuja.

Megwa stated that the D-G gave the warning while addressing youth corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Zamfara,

in Kebbi and in Sokoto State.

He quoted Fadah as saying “we love you and we want you to stay safe. Don’t travel without permission and if it is compulsory

that you travel, try and get permission from NYSC because if you travel without permission, NYSC will penalise you.

“You have to be security conscious and beware of the people you associate with.”

Fadah said that if they were travelling a long distance, they should break the journey once it is 6 p.m. “and pass the night in safe places like military barracks, NYSC secretariats and youth

corps lodges, among others.”

The director-general also warned the youth corps members to avoid cultism, drug peddling, drug abuse and other vices that could lead to lifelong regrets.

He advised them to abide by the rules and regulations in camp, adding that erring NYSC members would be sanctioned as stipulated in the NYSC by-laws.

He encouraged them to serve as electoral officers in their respective states, whenever they were called upon to do so and abide by the electoral laws.

The NYSC Coordinator in Zamfara, Namalam Taura, said the camp was going on smoothly with a total of 183 female and 144 male youth corps members

registered as at the time of Fadah’s visit.

Also, the NYSC Coordinator in Kebbi, Mr Mustapha Muhammed, said all the 722 members comprising 552 males and 190 females had been in high spirits since camp commenced.

Similarly, the NYSC Coordinator in Sokoto State, Mohammed Nakamba, said a total of 419 youth corps members comprising 287 males and 132 females

registered in camp and had been participating in camp assignments. (NAN)

