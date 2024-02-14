Emasculation of the Traditional Institution and Security in the North, By Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

In recent times, the security situation in the North has deteriorated, and traditional rulers have been largely sidelined in addressing this issue.

The security situation in the North is a matter of great concern for Nigeria as a whole. The rise of radicalized terrorist groups has posed a serious threat to the safety and well-being of the people, particularly the youth. The recruitment of young individuals into these dangerous establishments not only perpetuates violence but also hampers the social and economic development of the region.

The security challenges in the North are not limited to a particular region, state, or ethnic group. They affect every Nigerian, regardless of their background or place of residence. Therefore, it is essential that the entire nation comes together to confront this problem collectively. Isolated efforts will only prove futile and make the task more difficult. Every individual must become a stakeholder in this struggle and actively contribute to eradicating this menace from our society.

In this fight against insecurity, the involvement and support of communities are crucial. Traditional rulers have long been an integral part of Nigerian society, particularly in the North. They have played significant roles in maintaining peace, resolving conflicts, and providing guidance to their communities. However, the current lack of meaningful roles for traditional rulers in addressing security issues has hindered their effectiveness. They have no powers of arrest, arraignment, or prosecution, and they are excluded from the courts of law. Additionally, they lack the necessary budgets to undertake public or civic duties in their domains.

To harness the full potential of traditional institutions in the fight against crime, traditional rulers must be re-empowered. They should be given statutory roles and responsibilities that enable them to actively contribute to maintaining peace and security in their communities. This includes the power to arrest, arraign, and prosecute criminals within their jurisdictions. Moreover, they should be provided with budgets to carry out public and civic duties, such as organizing community policing initiatives and supporting local security agencies.

Empowering traditional rulers will not only enhance their ability to address security challenges but also strengthen the bond between the people and their traditional leaders. Traditional rulers have a deep understanding of their communities and can effectively mediate conflicts and promote peace. By involving them in security matters, we can tap into their knowledge and experience to develop effective strategies for combating crime and terrorism.

By giving the traditional rulers a more formal and recognized role in the security apparatus of their communities, they can help to provide guidance, intelligence, and support to security forces.

One way to empower traditional rulers is by granting them a role in the recruitment and training of community police officers. These officers would work closely with the traditional rulers and be accountable to them. This would enhance trust and collaboration between the community and the security forces.

In addition, traditional rulers should be involved in the formulation and implementation of security policies at the local level. They can provide valuable insights and perspectives that may be missed by government officials and security agencies. This would lead to more effective and localized strategies in addressing security challenges.

Furthermore, traditional rulers should be given the authority to mediate in disputes and conflicts within their communities. With their vast knowledge of their people, they can help to resolve conflicts before they escalate into violence and insecurity.

Lastly, traditional rulers should be provided with adequate resources and funding to fulfill their civic responsibilities. This would enable them to undertake development projects and initiatives that promote security and well-being in their communities.

Traditional rulers, as key figures in their communities, must be re-empowered to play a meaningful role in addressing these challenges. Their involvement and support are crucial in achieving lasting peace and stability in the region. By recognizing their importance and providing them with the necessary tools and resources, we can harness the full potential of traditional institutions in the fight against crime and terrorism.