by Ifeanyi Olannye

The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Mr Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been defeated by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Ngozi Okolie, in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta.

Elumelu pooled a total of 33,456 votes, while the LP candidate polled a total of 53,879 votes to emerge winner as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commisisom, Returning Officer, Prof. Kenneth Ibe, on Monday in Asaba.