Elumelu congratulates Okowa at 62

July 8, 2021



The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), felicitated the state  Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa who clocked 62 years on Thursday.

a state on Thursday Abuja, Elumelu described Okowa as a huge blessing God.

“I heartily celebrate our dear leader, Gov. Okowa, on the auspicious occasion of his 62nd birthday .

“Indeed, Okowa is a rare blessing God to Delta and as a whole. This is evidenced his sacrifices devoting the greater of his life the betterment of our country and humanity in general.

“I am particularly inspired by how Okowa allowed himself to be a tool in the hands of God in engendering the peace, progress and prosperity being experienced in Delta as enunciated in his Smart and Stronger Delta Agenda.

“On behalf of family, the people of Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency, the good people of Delta  as well as the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, I heartily rejoice with you on this momentous occasion,” he said.

Elumelu said that Okowa  remained an indispensable factor in the development and stability of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The lawmaker prayed God to continue to give the governor good health and strength.

He also prayed God to grant Okowa many more years. (NAN)

