Elumelu congratulates Okowa at 62

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), has felicitated the state Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa who clocked 62 years on Thursday.

In a state statement on Thursday in Abuja, Elumelu described Okowa as a huge blessing from God.

“I heartily celebrate our dear leader, Gov. Okowa, on the auspicious occasion of his 62nd birthday anniversary.

“Indeed, Okowa is a rare blessing from God to Delta and Nigeria as a whole. This is evidenced in his sacrifices in devoting the greater part of his life for the betterment of our country and humanity in general.

“I am particularly inspired by how Okowa has allowed himself to be a tool in the hands of God in engendering the peace, progress and prosperity being experienced in Delta as enunciated in his Smart and Stronger Delta Agenda.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency, the good people of Delta as well as the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, I heartily rejoice with you on this momentous occasion,” he said.

Elumelu said that Okowa remained an indispensable factor in the development and stability of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The lawmaker prayed God to continue to give the governor good health and strength.

He also prayed God to grant Okowa many more years. (NAN)

