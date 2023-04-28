Elrufa’i urges NYSC members on diligent service at areas of national needs

By Sani Idris

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Friday in Kaduna urged NYSC members to render diligent services at various areas of national needs.

Elrufa’i, while addressing the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream ‘II’ NYSC members on commencement of Orientation Course, also urged them to prepare to face the challenges ahead as accompanied by the national service.

Represented by the state’s Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, he tasked the corp members on being resolute in tackling the multifaceted problems confronting the country.

He noted that for about 50 years, the National youth service scheme had provided veritable platform for educated Nigerian youths to voluntarily contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Elrufa’i further admonished them to be disciplined, loyal, committed, hardworking and respectful to all constituted authorities.

“Try to avoid all those negative tendencies like corruption, tribalism, religious extremism, violence and other immoral acts that have so much bedevilled our society,” he said.

Elrufa’i assured them of the government’s committment at all levels to continue puting in place various security measures that would ensure their security and safety throughout their service year.

He encouraged them on taking the orientation course serious, by taking advantage of all the camp activities that have been carefully planned to prepare them for the onerous task of nation building that would commence soon.

Earlier in his address, the Kaduna State Coordinator of the scheme, Mr Hassan Taura, said 1,332 corps members were registered for the orientation course in the state.

He expressed optimism that the corps members would deploy their talent and energy to develop their host communities during their service year, especially with their induction into the National Service.

Taura urged them to be law abiding, while taking their orientation course serious in order to set for the challenges ahead .

He thanked Elrufa’i for the support the scheme enjoyed from the State Government over the years.(NAN)