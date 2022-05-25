Elneny extends Arsenal contract

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a contract extension with the English Premier League (EPL) club.

He was one of three players whose existing deals run out in June, with no news yet on strikers Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.

Egypt international Elneny has scored five goals in 147 appearances since arriving at the Emirates Stadium from Swiss club Basel in 2016.

The length of the 29-year-old’s new deal has not been disclosed by the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta told the club website: “Mo is a really important part of the team. He brings endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone.

“He’s an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I’m delighted he’s staying.”

Elneny made 14 top-flight appearances this season as Arsenal finished fifth, while also helping his country reach the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In that match, they were beaten on penalty kicks by Senegal.

He lifted the FA Cup during his first season in north London and spent the 2019/2020 campaign on loan at Turkish club Besiktas.

“I love this club and I feel like part of this family,” said Elneny. “I want to continue at this amazing club and I’m very happy and very excited for the future.”(dpa/NAN)

