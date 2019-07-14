Ella evicted from BBNaija season four

Ella Nnabuchi has been evicted from the fourth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The bubbly housemate has had some footing in the entertainment industry prior to being on the show.

Ella, who had spent two weeks on the show before getting evicted on Sunday, joins other evicted housemates, Avala and Isilomo who were evicted after barely a week.

She was a runner up in a popular music talent search show and is a television presenter, voice-over artist, actress, and model who enjoys dancing, singing, reading, writing, travelling, and poetry.

Ella was one of the most nominated housemates as Seyi, Nelson, Frood, Mercy Nelson, Tuoyo and Sir Dee put her up for nomination.

Following Monday’s nomination show, Ella was up against Sir Dee, Tacha, Mercy and Kim Oprah. At the time of this report, Sir Dee was safe from eviction.

Ella was in a funny love triangle with Mercy and Ike while in the house leading to a small “beef” between her and Mercy.

In her last diary session, she told Biggie that she would keep spreading love if she got evicted. (NAN)

