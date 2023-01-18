Elite should set standards during general elections — Adviser

By Grace Alegba

The Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, has advised the elite to take the lead in setting right standards in the forthcoming general elections.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday by Mrs Atinuke Wuraola-Owolabi, Director of the Independent Campaign Council (ICC) Directorate of Professional Women in Politics.

Wuraola-Owolabi said Adeyoye gave the advice when the members of ICC, a political advocacy and pressure group, paid a courtesy visit on her.

She quoted the Special Adviser as saying the elite were professionals in various fields who could chart the right path in politics.

According to her, Adeyoye described the forthcoming elections as not being business as usual, as the dynamics had changed.

Wuraola-Owolabi quoted Adeyoye as saying the elite should set standards, while doing things in a way that represents transparency and professionalism.

The special adviser, according to her, said that the professionals had a responsibility to perform their civic duties to elect people with the right sense of competence, capacity and character to lead the nation.

Adeyoye is quoted as saying that Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was emulating one of his predecessors, Mr Bola Tinubu, to do talent hunt.

The governor’s aide said her principal was looking out for the best hands to do the job while giving them the freedom to work.

Adeyoye will be the guest speaker at an interactive zoom session organised by ICC on Jan. 21.. (NAN)