Electronic Voting Machines: 8 companies have made presentations so far – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) disclosed Wednesday that so far eight companies have made presentations on their Electronic Voting Machines.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee revealed this in an update on the commision’s move toward electronic voting.

Okoye said, “Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) decision to invite the original manufacturers of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) around the world for a virtual or practical demonstration to enable the Commission evaluate the available technology for the purposes of electronic voting, over 40 companies indicated interest and have been invited for a live presentation.

“So far, eight companies have made presentations through a combination of physical and virtual means, before an audience of Commission members, a team of Directors and ICT Staff.

He disclosed that, “Each company had 30 minutes for its presentation while the question and answer session was also allocated 30 minutes.

According to Okoye, “The Commission will continue to update Nigerians on the ongoing process in line with its efforts to deepen the use of technology in elections.”

