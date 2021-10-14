Electronic transmission of election results: Senate has returned power to people–Rights group

The Centre for Human and Socioeconomic Rights (CHSR) the has returned power the people with the passage of electronic transmission of elections’ results.

The on Tuesday passed an amendment the Electoral Act that allows the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the mode of transmission of results during elections, including the electronic transmission manual transmission.

This is a reversal of its earlier resolution that INEC could transmit elections results electronically with the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly, which was greeted by outcries from the people.

Reacting, CHSR’s National President, Mr Alex Omotehinse, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that the has lived up to expectations.

Omotehinse said: “I think that it is the expectations of everybody to stop election manipulation and malpractices during collation of results of elections. This is the best.

“It is the agitation of every Nigerian for some time now. bow to pressure and kudos to them; this is what we want.

“Nigerians have been demanding that their voices must be heard, so the has done well in listening to Nigerians.

“If Nigerians said the electronic transmission of election results is the best to curb election malpractices in collation of results, it is good that the bowed to pressure.”

According to him, by rescinding its earlier decision on the matter, the has demonstrated that the people’s power is supreme.

“It is not enough to be representatives, they must be the representatives listen to the voices of the electorate that put them there,” he said.

On ’s resolution on compulsory of direct primaries for the nomination of candidates for elections, Omotehinse described the resolution as an error.

According to him, each party has its ideology and should have their own different ways of producing their flag bearers, which should not be tampered with in a democracy.

NAN reports that the also approved an amendment to the Electoral Act which provides that political parties would henceforth only the direct mode of primaries to nominate candidates for elections.

The had earlier approved a provision in the Electoral Bill which allowed parties to either direct indirect mode of primaries in nominating candidates for elections during primaries.

Another amendment approved by the Upper Chamber is the provision that empowers INEC to electronic voting machines during elections. (NAN)

